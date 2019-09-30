Ricky Martin Is Expecting His 4th Child With Husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is about to expand his brood once again.

The Latin pop superstar announced over the weekend that he and his husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child. Martin revealed the news Saturday during an emotional speech at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, where he was honored with the National Visibility Award for his LGBTQ advocacy work.

“My family’s here,” Martin said. “Jwan, I don’t see you, but my husband, Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here. I love you with all my heart ― you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing.”

After a shoutout to his 8-month-old daughter, Lucia, who wasn’t at the dinner, Martin added: “By the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant.”

“We are waiting,” he added. “I love big families!”

The two-time Grammy winner’s announcement came weeks after he shared an adorable photo of Lucia on Instagram for the first time.

Martin, 47, has been outspoken in his desire for “many more kids.”

“I want four more pairs of twins,” Martin told E! News in January 2018, just days before confirming that he and Yosef had tied the knot. “I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment. A lot of work, wedding, so we’re going to put things in order first.”

While Martin has not revealed specifics of the new pregnancy publicly, he has in the past discussed using a surrogate for sons Valentino and Matteo, both 10.

“I wanted to do things right, so I did it through an agency, and I did it with lawyers,” Martin told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. “I am part of a modern family.”

