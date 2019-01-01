Ricky Martin Welcomes A Daughter, Lucia, With Husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin had an extra-special reason to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, as he and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed a new baby girl into their family.

The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer confirmed his new arrival on Instagram Monday evening.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” Martin wrote in the accompanying caption. “It has been a special time for us and we can’t wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.”

He went on to note that his 10-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, and Yosef ― who posted a similar image to his personal Instagram ― had “fallen in love with Lucia.”

The Grammy winner had previously spoken of his desire to expand his brood.

“I want four more pairs of twins,” Martin told E! News in January 2018, just days before confirming that he and Yosef had tied the knot. “I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment. A lot of work, wedding, so we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

Though Martin has yet to delve into the specifics of Lucia’s birth publicly, he’s discussed using a surrogate for his sons in earlier interviews.

“I wanted to do things right, so I did it through an agency, and I did it with lawyers,” he told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. “I am part of a modern family.”

Congrats, gentlemen!