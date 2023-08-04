Ricky Martin Shares 1 Thing People Don’t Realize About His Divorce From Husband

Ricky Martin has revealed when he and his husband, Jwan Yosef, decided to divorce ― and it’s much earlier than previously thought.

The singer told Telemundo Puerto Rico in an exclusive interview on Thursday that the two “had already gone through a grieving process” by the time “the public found out.”

Advertisement

“Jwan and I will always be family,” Martin, 51, told the outlet, in remarks translated by HuffPost’s Lourdes Avila Uribe. “We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision.”

“We have been planning this situation for a long time,” he explained. “It’s pre-pandemic.”

The two told People magazine in an exclusive statement last month that they had “decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Martin and Yosef also said in a joint message on their respective Instagram pages that they were “transforming” their relationship after six years of marriage. The two said they were “united in nurturing this new chapter in our lives.”

Advertisement

The couple revealed in 2018 that they had gotten married. Martin said at the time that he and Yosef had “signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”