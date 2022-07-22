Ricky Martin Breaks Silence After 'Devastating' Abuse Claims Made By Nephew Are Dropped

Ricky Martin has vowed to “start the healing process” now that domestic abuse and incest allegations brought against him by his nephew have been dropped.

The Latin pop icon released a short video this week in which he expressed relief that a Puerto Rico court closed the case Thursday.

Advertisement

“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge,” Martin said in the clip, which appeared on Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, and other outlets. “Thank God these claims were proven to be false.”

The two-time Grammy winner notably didn’t name his accuser in the video, but said the allegations had been “painful” and “devastating” to him and his family.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Martin said. “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish you the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

Watch the video below.

Advertisement

Martin’s video followed a more formal statement issued by his legal team in both English and Spanish that also praised the court’s decision.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” the statement read. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Truth prevails.



Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

Martin’s husband, Jwan Yosef, acknowledged his spouse’s legal victory by posting a selfie of the couple, who have been married since 2017, on Instagram.

“Truth prevails,” he wrote in the caption.

The case made headlines earlier this month after a report that Martin had been hit with a temporary restraining order in Puerto Rico. The order stemmed from a domestic violence complaint filed by a man who alleged he and Martin had been in an intimate relationship that lasted seven months.

Advertisement

According to the allegations, Martin didn’t accept the breakup and loitered outside the man’s home at least three times. Though the accuser wasn’t identified in initial reports, it was later revealed to be the singer’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

The case was dismissed at the request of Sanchez, Martin’s attorneys told CNN. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure,” the legal team told the news outlet.

Ricky Martin (left) and Jwan Yosef were married in 2017. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Marty Singer, Martin’s lawyer, vehemently denied the claims last week.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” he told Deadline. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is also disgusting,” Singer added.

Martin is also being sued by his former talent manager, Rebecca Drucker, who claims he owes her more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.

Advertisement