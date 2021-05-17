Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Roasted On Twitter For Harassing Costco Workers

Former child star Ricky Schroder was roasted on social media on Sunday after he filmed himself accosting two employees at a Costco over mask regulations.
Footage posted online shows Schroder, decked out in a “blue lives matter” cap, harassing an employee who politely explained that the guidelines require everyone to wear a mask in the Los Angeles location.
Schroder demanded a refund from a second Costco worker, then urged others to do the same:
Costco announced last week that in light of the latest CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated members will no longer be required to wear a mask in stores where allowed under local rules and regulations. As the Costco worker in Schroder’s video pointed out, California still requires masks ― and Costco’s policy is to follow that local regulation.
The manager also gave Schroder his refund outside the store. No one else in the video took up his call to arms over masks and refunds.
Schroder later issued a rambling non-apology saying he had nothing against the Costco workers but wanted “to make a point to the corporate overlords, and sorry that I had to use you to do it.”
“If I hurt your feelings I apologize,” he added, “but I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings.”
Schroder is best known for starring in the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons” and, as an adult, in three seasons of “NYPD Blue.” His most recent IMDb credits were for a pair of made-for-TV Christmas movies in 2015 and 2016 where he played Dolly Parton’s father, Robert Lee Parton.
Last year, Schroder donated $150,000 to help pay the bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of shooting and killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
But it’s his latest move, as a wealthy actor accosting retail workers, that caused his name to trend on Twitter with reactions such as these:
