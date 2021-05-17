Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Roasted On Twitter For Harassing Costco Workers

Former child star Ricky Schroder was roasted on social media on Sunday after he filmed himself accosting two employees at a Costco over mask regulations.

Footage posted online shows Schroder, decked out in a “blue lives matter” cap, harassing an employee who politely explained that the guidelines require everyone to wear a mask in the Los Angeles location.

Schroder demanded a refund from a second Costco worker, then urged others to do the same:

Former child star Rick Schroder harasses a Costco employee over face masks pic.twitter.com/HRlWeJJlt1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 16, 2021

Costco announced last week that in light of the latest CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated members will no longer be required to wear a mask in stores where allowed under local rules and regulations. As the Costco worker in Schroder’s video pointed out, California still requires masks ― and Costco’s policy is to follow that local regulation.

The manager also gave Schroder his refund outside the store. No one else in the video took up his call to arms over masks and refunds.

Schroder later issued a rambling non-apology saying he had nothing against the Costco workers but wanted “to make a point to the corporate overlords, and sorry that I had to use you to do it.”

“If I hurt your feelings I apologize,” he added, “but I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings.”

Schroder is best known for starring in the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons” and, as an adult, in three seasons of “NYPD Blue.” His most recent IMDb credits were for a pair of made-for-TV Christmas movies in 2015 and 2016 where he played Dolly Parton’s father, Robert Lee Parton.

Last year, Schroder donated $150,000 to help pay the bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of shooting and killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

But it’s his latest move, as a wealthy actor accosting retail workers, that caused his name to trend on Twitter with reactions such as these:

Ricky Schroeder became the entitled adult asshole in the real world we knew his entitled child asshole character was gonna become on the show. https://t.co/Fqw72lBtVa — Titus (@TitusNation) May 16, 2021

Props to this highly professional Costco manger who politely stands up for the law & the health of other shoppers & employees by refusing to let Rick Shroeder bully him into allowing him entry without a mask. Rick - a pandemic doesnt belong to one political party- 600k died! https://t.co/0MMwLgJlUb — Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) May 16, 2021

.@costco needs to give Front End Supervisor Jason a raise and a promotion. https://t.co/8uwG5NQYEK — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 16, 2021

When you have a lot of time on your hands. https://t.co/CwElVxTPoY — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2021

Nothing like a privileged former child star being a jerk and harassing hard-working hourly employees at a retail store and putting it on tape to try to get himself attention. This far-right faction in American life is just exhausting. They're mad about masks and mad at democracy. https://t.co/QwSYxjzDCk — Joy-Ann 😷Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 16, 2021

I showed this to my coworkers and they asked who Rick Schroder is and I don't know how to slam him more effectively than that. https://t.co/KA0K2TCGB2 — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 16, 2021

This @Costco employee gets points for accurately presenting the guidelines as they now stand in CA, and his company's guidelines -- over which he has no control. And for being unfailing polite to an abusive customer. https://t.co/MFGVBM6bxD — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 16, 2021

This is the most airtime he’s gotten in years. https://t.co/ePDwsrhZAH — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) May 17, 2021

Thanks Ricky Schroder.



Seeing how horrible you became as an adult I’ll never be able to cry at the end of “The Champ” again.pic.twitter.com/mW5tQrfjxA — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) May 16, 2021

Ironically, if this very patient Costco staffer decided to bring a gun across state lines to shoot ppl at a Black Lives Matter protest, Rick Schroeder would help w/his bail. https://t.co/PDF1bmolAp — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 16, 2021

Every service or retail worker should get to hit two customers a year but the customers have no way of knowing how many they've hit alreadyhttps://t.co/LZ8yA1OBVI — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) May 16, 2021

Wow, give these employees a raise. And Rick Shroeder my childhood crush what u thinkin dude?! https://t.co/thPcFnILnA — 👱🏼‍♀️~Jules~💙 (@juliewarman) May 16, 2021