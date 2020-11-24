Ricky Schroder Calls Cops After Kyle Rittenhouse Bail Backlash: Report

Actor Ricky Schroder called police Sunday over angry social media posts aimed at the “Silver Spoons” child star after he helped bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen gunman accused of killing two people during a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest, TMZ reported.

Officers logged a suspicious circumstances report that stops short of considering the posts a criminal threat, according to the entertainment outlet, which cited law enforcement sources. Neither Los Angeles police, the county sheriff nor Schroder’s production company immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Schroder, 50, drew backlash on social media for a photo that shows him posing with Rittenhouse after donating a reported $150,000 to the accused killer’s $2 million bail. Rittenhouse was released Friday to await trial.

Rittenhouse’s defense lawyer, Lin Wood, posted the photo. In another entry Wood thanked the “NYPD Blue” alum and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell “for putting us over the top.”