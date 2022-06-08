Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Has Insane 'Demon' Theory About Pride Month

Former child actor turned far-right extremist Ricky Schroder made a bizarre claim about Pride Month.
Instead of a celebration of LGBTQ communities, Schroder wrote in his Instagram story that it was something much more sinister.
PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing social media, shared a screenshot:
Once a teen heartthrob, Schroder has in more recent years become known for his extremist views and public meltdowns, including harassing museum staff and Costco workers over mask rules.
Twitter users mocked his latest “demonic” obsession:
