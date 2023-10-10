Ridley Scott Says This Hit Film Inspired Him To Cast Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Director Ridley Scott says he was “blown away” by Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in 2019’s “Joker” — so much so that it inspired him to tap the actor to star in “Napoleon.”

Scott told Deadline in London over the weekend that he thought “Joker” was “outrageous.”

“I didn’t like the way it celebrated violence but Joaquin was remarkable,” the director said. “I thought he’d be an amazing asset to ‘Napoleon,’ [not only creatively but] also in a commercial sense.”

Advertisement

The actor’s portrayal of the deranged Gotham City villain scored him the Best Actor Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Phoenix’s role in Scott’s upcoming historical drama marks his second team-up with the director. Phoenix portrayed Emperor Commodus in Scott’s “Gladiator” back in 2000.

Earlier this year, fans began buzzing about Scott restoring the “Gladiator” legacy with “Gladiator 2,” which is set to star Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. It will be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024.

But alas, Phoenix won’t return as Commodus in that film, because his character was killed off in the original.

Advertisement

In July, Sony Pictures released the trailer for “Napoleon” to largely positive first reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

The Napoleon trailer in IMAX blew the roof off the building. Holy shit pic.twitter.com/xWts7mPjCs — Raiders of the Lost Podcast (@RaidersLostPod) September 30, 2023

I’ve watched Napoleon trailer too many times 😭 — Råfå+ (@praytorafa) October 5, 2023

Oh, this Napoleon trailer makes me look forward to the film. — abdul (@gbemiro__) October 8, 2023

That Napoleon movie with Joaquin Phoenix looks good as hell. Just saw a preview. — The Greater Hater (@momentoftru) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

The film “captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

Scott, 85, admitted he’d initially thought another star would also fare well in the role of the French emperor and military general, but he wouldn’t spill the beans.

“There were only two actors I had in mind for the role. I won’t mention the other one,” he said.