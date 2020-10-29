Abedi did point out that he was “a bit crafty” in the spelling of “Iblis.”

“I spelled it ‘Ebliz’ and laid out the pronunciation as ‘ibb-lease.’ But [I] figured mentioning that Iblis is Arab should have been a cue to vet the request with someone who knows Arabic.”

Notorious Trump confidant and convicted felon Roger Stone had also been on the prank list, Abedi said, but potentially figured out what “Iblis” meant and “never took the bait despite multiple attempts.”

In the case of Lahren, Abedi said the Fox News pundit had learned nothing since August, when he pranked her in a viral video into saying that Trump was wise like an “ullu” — Hindi slang for an idiot or fool.