Rihanna To Perform At 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show In Arizona

Roc Nation Management, which manages the singer, confirmed her participation in the annual festivities to HuffPost. NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said the league is looking forward to the performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Dudowsky stated. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”