What's Hot

Ethics Org Hits Trump’s 'Swear' On His Kids With A Scathing Fact-Check

In Blow To Prosecutors, 2 Parents In College Admissions Scandal See Convictions Tossed

Twitter Users Mock Ron Johnson For His Plea To 'Infer' Things About Biden Family

Elliot Page Revels In 'Transjoy' While Soaking Up The Sun

New York City Weakens Right-To-Shelter Rules Ahead Of Expected Migrant Surge

Robert De Niro Shares First Photo, Reveals Name Of Newborn Baby

Kevin McCarthy Dodges Question About Trump Telling The GOP To 'Do A Default'

Dog Seen Wandering Streets With Tattered Toy Is Living 'The Good Life' After Rescue

5 Troubling Signs Your Job Recruiter Is Actually A Scammer

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Backpacks For Commuting

1 Year Later, No One Has Been Held Accountable For Shireen Abu Akleh’s Death

Donald Trump's Georgia Lie In CNN Town Hall Is The Epitome Of Gaslighting

EntertainmentRihannaasap rocky

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Baby Name Finally Revealed

The wait is over, and fans couldn't be happier.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The name of Rihanna’s baby boy has finally been revealed after she kept the world guessing about the moniker for nearly a year.

The “What’s My Name?” singer and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a Wednesday report in the Daily Mail, which acquired a copy of the certificate of live birth.

The pair seemingly drew inspiration for his name from RZA, the iconic leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna and her son, reportedly named RZA Athelston Mayers.
Rihanna and her son, reportedly named RZA Athelston Mayers.
ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock

Of course, fans rushed to Twitter after the news broke to gush over the purported tribute.

Rihanna gave birth to her son last year on May 13. The superstar got candid in November about why she and Rocky, known legally as Rakim Mayers, hadn’t announced a name.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” the singer told The Associated Press at the time. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

In February Rihanna unexpectedly became the first pregnant woman to star in a Super Bowl halftime show. After showing off her belly during the performance, the Grammy winner confirmed to multiple new outlets that she was expecting another child. The due date has not been shared thus far.

Currently, the Fenty Beauty founder is set to star in an upcoming “Smurfs” movie, which is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community