Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Baby Name Finally Revealed

The name of Rihanna’s baby boy has finally been revealed after she kept the world guessing about the moniker for nearly a year.

The “What’s My Name?” singer and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a Wednesday report in the Daily Mail, which acquired a copy of the certificate of live birth.

Advertisement

The pair seemingly drew inspiration for his name from RZA, the iconic leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna and her son, reportedly named RZA Athelston Mayers. ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock

Of course, fans rushed to Twitter after the news broke to gush over the purported tribute.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers paying homage to the Wu-tang Clan 🤍 — Tracee Ellis Ross II (@ONLY1_Khin) May 10, 2023

Rihanna's kid's name is RZA? that's so dope. — RH (@RihYe_) May 10, 2023

Advertisement

Okay but I actually love that Rihanna and A$AP named their son RZA. Like thats fucking cool — Hot Girl Mess™️ (@olarvia) May 11, 2023

Rihanna named her son RZA I love that — sher (@thatcapricornnn) May 11, 2023

Rihanna gave birth to her son last year on May 13. The superstar got candid in November about why she and Rocky, known legally as Rakim Mayers, hadn’t announced a name.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” the singer told The Associated Press at the time. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

In February Rihanna unexpectedly became the first pregnant woman to star in a Super Bowl halftime show. After showing off her belly during the performance, the Grammy winner confirmed to multiple new outlets that she was expecting another child. The due date has not been shared thus far.

Advertisement