New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thanks Rihanna For Donation Of Personal Protective Equipment

Additionally, the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation previously announced that it had donated $5 million to organizations fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday publicly thanked Rihanna for her donation of personal protective equipment to the state. New York is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

“I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State,” he tweeted on Thursday. “We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

As of Friday, New York reported more than 44,600 cases of COVID-19 with the state’s death toll reaching 519. Cuomo warned this week that New York hospitals will likely become overwhelmed, amid his plea for 30,000 ventilators for the state to treat the expected influx of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. 

Photographs of nurses at New York City’s Mount Sinai West wearing garbage bags over their gear made the rounds on social media this week, as some nurses at the hospital complained about a lack of personal protective equipment. Kious Kelly, a 48-year-old assistant nurse supervisor at the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, died this week

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Cuomo also extended gratitude to companies, organizations and government departments for donating various supplies. 

“The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support — will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced on Saturday that it had donated $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts, including Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee.

