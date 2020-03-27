New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday publicly thanked Rihanna for her donation of personal protective equipment to the state. New York is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
“I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State,” he tweeted on Thursday. “We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”
As of Friday, New York reported more than 44,600 cases of COVID-19 with the state’s death toll reaching 519. Cuomo warned this week that New York hospitals will likely become overwhelmed, amid his plea for 30,000 ventilators for the state to treat the expected influx of patients infected with the novel coronavirus.
Photographs of nurses at New York City’s Mount Sinai West wearing garbage bags over their gear made the rounds on social media this week, as some nurses at the hospital complained about a lack of personal protective equipment. Kious Kelly, a 48-year-old assistant nurse supervisor at the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, died this week.
In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Cuomo also extended gratitude to companies, organizations and government departments for donating various supplies.
“The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support — will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced on Saturday that it had donated $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts, including Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Why Trump is wrong to compare coronavirus to the flu
- How to file for unemployment if you’ve been laid off
- Got anxiety? Here are 6 cheap mental health resources.
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- 12 Zoom hacks for work meetings and virtual happy hours
- How to get the most out of the weekend despite coronavirus
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.