Fans Had Thoughts On Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's Late Arrival, Sleepy Looks At The Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet and Met Gala debut on Monday, showing off looks that gave people both “sleeping bag” and “Captain Crunch” energy.

The couple arrived at what seemed to be the final hour of the fête in celebration of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

They were so late that fans had been wondering, rather dramatically, when Rihanna would be making her grand appearance.

Upon arrival, the “We Found Love” singer was seen wearing a fluffy all-black Balenciaga ensemble, while the rapper was seen wearing a quilted look by ERL.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, ultimately took off the quilted overcoat to reveal a black suit with a white ruffled shirt.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala.

Fans had a lot of thoughts about the couple’s outfits and gave their two cents on Twitter:

2021 is really hell. Rihanna came out in this yall. I thought last night was a dream. Sis is high and not caring. I love the attitude but not the sleeping bag 🥴 pic.twitter.com/18vUEYmwtk — Go Heal & Get a Deal🐝 (@SirLee702) September 14, 2021

rihanna came late and in a sleeping bag i think that represents americans perfectly it was right on theme — THAISASHA 🤍🌩 (@thaisasha) September 14, 2021

it’s like rihanna and asap rocky planned to go as a bedding set up like he’s the quilt and she’s the comforter and they’re trying to portray how america “sleeps on” black art and artists or maybe im just tired and reading too far into it lol #MetGala pic.twitter.com/l0vmrJ6dHj — tumi (@sxgarhighstyles) September 14, 2021

rihanna deadass mixed two completely opposite american fashion trends that are SEVENTY years apart from each other. no one else could EVER pull this off. freaking awesome. pic.twitter.com/h8vm7jc4Op — roxx (@drizzysroxx) September 14, 2021

Asap Rocky a whole packet of Amakip kip for Rihanna at the Met Gala. #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/g5ZDCsxolL — Blxckie No. 1 Stan (@Bonakele_zukile) September 14, 2021

One thing about Rihanna, she will always embody and hit the mark on the theme. Combining two sides of fashion: Flapper & Streetwear, while most went the basic 'Classic Hollywood' route! She remains a fashion genius and the Queen of the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dxA3THvRnK — M. ☆ (@ARIHLIYAH) September 14, 2021

ok but why does asap rocky look like captain crunch 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRHLHYag6w — welcome to clown town (@dykedotorg) September 14, 2021