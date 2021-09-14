Fans Had Thoughts On Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's Late Arrival, Sleepy Looks At The Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet and Met Gala debut on Monday, showing off looks that gave people both “sleeping bag” and “Captain Crunch” energy.
The couple arrived at what seemed to be the final hour of the fête in celebration of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
They were so late that fans had been wondering, rather dramatically, when Rihanna would be making her grand appearance.
Upon arrival, the “We Found Love” singer was seen wearing a fluffy all-black Balenciaga ensemble, while the rapper was seen wearing a quilted look by ERL.
A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, ultimately took off the quilted overcoat to reveal a black suit with a white ruffled shirt.
Fans had a lot of thoughts about the couple’s outfits and gave their two cents on Twitter: