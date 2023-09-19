LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally blessing us with a first look at their newborn son in the cutest photoshoot.

A month and a half after the musicians welcomed their second child, an adorable baby boy named Riot Rose Mayers, they’re giving the world a much-anticipated glimpse at their family of four.

In multiple photos, the “Work” singer and the “Fashion Killa” rapper pose alongside their newborn, who is dressed in pink, and their 16-month-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers. Rihanna wears a navy outfit and dark denim jacket, while Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, pairs a white tank top and jeans with a green plaid shirt.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and the rapper have kept much of their family life under wraps, with the couple notably announcing their son RZA’s name nearly a year after his birth.

As to why she kept fans waiting with bated breath to find out her son RZA’s name, Rihanna told The Associated Press last November that she and A$AP “just didn’t get around to it yet, really.”

