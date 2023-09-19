Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally blessing us with a first look at their newborn son in the cutest photoshoot.
A month and a half after the musicians welcomed their second child, an adorable baby boy named Riot Rose Mayers, they’re giving the world a much-anticipated glimpse at their family of four.
In multiple photos, the “Work” singer and the “Fashion Killa” rapper pose alongside their newborn, who is dressed in pink, and their 16-month-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers. Rihanna wears a navy outfit and dark denim jacket, while Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, pairs a white tank top and jeans with a green plaid shirt.
The Fenty Beauty mogul and the rapper have kept much of their family life under wraps, with the couple notably announcing their son RZA’s name nearly a year after his birth.
Rihanna gave birth to RZA last year on May 13. In February, she revealed to the world that she was expecting baby No. 2 during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She gave birth to baby Riot on Aug. 1.
As to why she kept fans waiting with bated breath to find out her son RZA’s name, Rihanna told The Associated Press last November that she and A$AP “just didn’t get around to it yet, really.”
She added, “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”