Rihanna is hoping for a future collaboration for her “Savage X Fenty” lingerie showcase that would be monumental.

When asked during a red carpet interview with E! News who she would choose if she could have any “baddie” wearing her brand’s “panties” in a future show, Rihanna said none other than Beyoncé.

“I mean, Beyoncé got body,” she told E! News co-host Justin Sylvester. “Beyoncé in anybody’s panties gonna set it off, but I would rather them be mine.”

Beyoncé and Rihanna are not only known for each having very dedicated fanbases, but the two superstars have been pitted against each other for years.

In 2016, Rihanna shut down rumors there was a rivalry between her and Beyoncé during an interview with Vogue. The beauty mogul released her album “Anti” that year ― days before Beyoncé dropped her surprise single, “Formation.”

“Here’s the deal, they just get so excited to feast on something that’s negative,” she said. “Something that’s competitive. Something that’s, you know, a rivalry. And that’s just not what I wake up to. Because I can only do me. And nobody else is going to be able to do that.”

Beyoncé and Rihanna at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles. Lester Cohen via Getty Images

Rihanna’s latest fashion showcase, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” released on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9. The showcase featured several celebrity appearances such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Johnny Depp.