Rihanna Is Now Reportedly A Billionaire, Making Her The Richest Woman In Music

Rihanna has officially work, work, work, work, worked her way to becoming a billionaire.

The wealthiest female musician in the world is now worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes, and she comes in second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

Known for smash hits like “We Found Love,” “Umbrella” and many more, Rihanna ― born Robyn Fenty ― has built her empire with a combination of ventures. Her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, is now worth an estimated $2.8 billion (and she currently owns 50% of it) while her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, is worth an estimated $270 million, according to Forbes.

Fenty Beauty, which is half-owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, launched in 2017, and by 2018 had topped fellow celebrity-founded brands like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company in revenue.

While Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s “Anti,” she’s kept plenty busy since then. Outside of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, she also starred in buzzy films like 2018’s “Ocean’s Eight” and opposite Donald Glover in 2019’s “Guava Island.”

And in 2020, she also launched a skin care brand called Fenty Skin, which Forbes reports is off to a “very promising start.”