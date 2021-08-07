Rihanna Reacts To Her Newly Crowned Billionaire Status

Rihanna had a candid response to a paparazzo who asked her what it meant to her to reach billionaire status.

In a video taken while the singer and Fenty Beauty mogul was shopping in New York City with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, this week, a paparazzo can be heard saying: “Rih, self-made billionaire, what does that mean to you? What does that mean to you?”

“God is good,” the 33-year-old singer responds.

On Wednesday, Forbes reported that it estimates Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Fashion Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Forbes estimates Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion.

Rihanna’s beauty company, Fenty Beauty, is worth an estimated $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. The singer owns 50% of the company, which is half-owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

The financial magazine estimated Rihanna’s lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, to be worth $270 million.

Rihanna’s billionaire status sparked a lot of conversation online, including a congratulatory post on Instagram from fellow musician Nicki Minaj.