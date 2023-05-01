Style & BeautyFashionRihannaMet Gala

Rihanna Nails Met Gala Theme Early With Iconic Outfit

The singer showed off a black-and-white ensemble with the caption "not even monday."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The Met Gala isn’t until Monday evening, but Rihanna got things started in advance with an outfit she wore this weekend and shared Sunday on Instagram.

The singer ― who is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky ― donned a black-and-white ensemble covered in feathers and faux fur, including a coat, minidress and wide-brimmed hat.

She captioned the photos “not even monday,” alluding to the upcoming gala.

Vogue proclaimed that the singer “already nailed the theme,” which is fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the former Chanel creative director who died in 2019 at the age of 85, and his “stylistic vocabulary.”

The jacket and sunglasses Rihanna wore in the photos came from a 1994 Chanel collection designed by Lagerfeld, according to Vogue.

Rihanna’s outfit earned raves on Instagram from various celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, who wrote “Oh my God.” Cara Delevingne responded with three fire emojis, and Serena Williams called the singer “the Baddest in the game.”

The Met Gala red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed by Vogue.

