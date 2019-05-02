Rihanna Pulls A Savage Birthday T-Shirt Prank On Charlize Theron

Take a bow, Rihanna, for your epic trolling of actress Charlize Theron.

Seriously, this is Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds faux feud-level pranking.

Theron explained to “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday that she and the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer both have the same publicist.

Said publicist, Theron recalled, wishes her a “happiest birthday” via text each year.

Nice enough, no?

However, Theron said she recently received a surprise package in the mail from Rihanna. It contained a T-shirt emblazoned with the message that the same publicist had sent to the singer on her birthday.

The publicist’s message to Rihanna read: “To my FAVORITE!!!! I hope you are having a blast.”

Rihanna replied: “I’m putting this email on a T-shirt and sending to Charlize!”

Which she did.

Some may call it Savage, which would be fitting.