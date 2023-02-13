Rihanna's Marshmallowy Backup Dancers Are This Year's Super Bowl Meme

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show has spawned a meme.
A horde of backup dancers in pillowy white outfits accompanied the singer during her jam-packed medley of hits, performed from an arrangement of moving, floating stages.
The singer, dressed in a red jumpsuit, belted out beloved bangers including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” with her puffy dance crew in tow.
Twitter users did what they do best:
