Rihanna Reveals She Didn't Know About Pregnancy When She Agreed To Super Bowl

Rihanna apparently had no idea she would have a baby on board when she agreed to headline one of the world’s biggest events after a yearslong hiatus.

More than a hundred million viewers watched on Sunday as the Fenty Beauty mogul delivered the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, simultaneously revealing she was pregnant with her second child. It wasn’t just her first show since giving birth to her son in May ― besides the 2018 Grammys, the “Diamonds” singer hadn’t performed in nearly seven years.

Rihanna was a few months postpartum when she agreed to take on the challenge. In a recent interview with British Vogue published Wednesday, she said she still couldn’t believe she said yes ― and had no idea at the time that she’d be pregnant again by the time she hit the stage.

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything,” she said of motherhood. “Even things that seem the craziest, like, ‘I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum?’”

“What the heck am I thinking? But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘nothing is impossible.’”

She described the September Super Bowl announcement as “almost like an out-of-body experience.”

“From zero to Super Bowl? That’s mental,” she said.

Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, posed with their baby boy for British Vogue’s March 2023 cover. His name hasn’t been publicly disclosed. During her break from the stage, the singer launched her multibillion-dollar Fenty Beauty empire, debuted her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand and became the youngest self-made female billionaire in the country.