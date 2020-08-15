Rihanna is counting down the days until the 2020 election.

The pop star — a vocal critic of President Donald Trump — on Friday tweeted images of what appeared to be someone painting the words “FUCK TRUMP” on the roof of an out-of-commission vehicle.

She captioned the post: “Art. #81 days.”

It’s unclear if Rihanna is the person featured in the pictures, and representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

The exact location of the photos is also unknown, but social media users suggested the photos were taken along Route 66 at the Cadillac Ranch near Amarillo, Texas.

Rihanna confirmed the post was about the election with this response:

The singer’s fans lapped up the photos.

Stylist Matthew Mazur dubbed her BadGalBanksy ― in reference to the musician’s “BadGalRiri” Instagram handle and the anonymous British street artist, Banksy.

Rihanna has previously slammed Trump over his immigration policies, for failing to call mass shootings “terrorism,” and his disastrous handling of the federal response to Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

In 2018, she sent Trump a cease-and-desist notice to stop him from playing her songs at campaign rallies.

