Rihanna Torches Alabama Governor Over Strict New Abortion Law: 'SHAME ON YOU!!!'

Celebrities continue to express their anger about Alabama’s strict new abortion law, which effectively bans the procedure in the state including in cases of rape and incest.

Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna on Thursday used Twitter to take aim at the 25 male senators who voted in favor of the ban.

“Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America,” she tweeted alongside photographs of the lawmakers.

“Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!!” Rihanna added, referring to the state’s Republican governor who signed the bill into law on Wednesday.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, meanwhile, protested the law by posting a near-nude photograph on Instagram.

Ratajkowski accused “these men in power” of “imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

“The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there,” she added. “This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.”

Famed singer/actress/director Barbra Streisand noted that “if these male GOP elected officials could get pregnant, there would be free abortion nationwide.”

To which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who has previously claimed the law is about “controlling women’s sexuality” and “owning women,” replied:

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, who herself was a victim of a sexual assault as a teenager, called the law “a travesty” and said she was praying “for all these young women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system.”

Actors Alyssa Milano, Chris Evans, Patton Oswalt, John Cusack, comedian Michelle Wolf and tennis legend Martina Navratilova were among the dozens of famous faces who spoke out against the law earlier this week.