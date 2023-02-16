What's Hot

Alison Brie's Extreme Valentine Move Actually Worked On An Old Boyfriend

Georgia Police Officer Arrested In Death Of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

China Threatens U.S. Entities Over Downing Of Balloon

New York Times Contributors Slam Paper's Trans Coverage

Penn Badgley Doubles Down On Sex Scenes Stance

Warren Calls Out Buttigieg, Vilsack For Failing To Stop Monopolies

Angela Bassett On Austin Butler's Elvis Voice: 'You Have To Bid It Farewell'

Raquel Welch's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Steven Spielberg Pays Tom Cruise A Bonkers Compliment As They Hug

Priscilla Presley Slams Bam Margera For Claiming She Gifted Him Personal Elvis Items

Shelter-In-Place Reinstated After I-10 Hazardous Spill in Arizona

Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety, Calls It 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Done'

EntertainmentSuper BowlColin KaepernickRihanna

Rihanna Explains Why She Said Yes To Super Bowl After Declining In Protest In 2019

The singer had previously declined an invitation to perform in solidarity with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, saying she didn't want to be a "sellout."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rihanna has shared the reasoning behind her decision to perform at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show after previously turning down the coveted opportunity in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

In a newly published interview with British Vogue, the Fenty Beauty founder explained that last year’s groundbreaking halftime show ― a celebration of hip-hop featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige ― was one of the key elements behind the change of heart.

“There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes,” the singer said. “But it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level.”

“Two Super Bowls back-to-back,” she continued. “You know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message.”

Another factor, she said, was the birth of her son in May.

“Raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life,” she told the magazine, adding that things had started to “hit differently.” “You’re like, ‘What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they’re gonna be living on?’”

Rihanna turned down the NFL’s invitation to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl in a show of support for Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was effectively pushed out of the NFL after leading protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

At the time, Rihanna said, “I just couldn’t be a sellout,” noting that there were things within the NFL that “I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in that way.”

Ahead of this year’s performance, some commentators recirculated those remarks, wondering what had changed for the singer. Other fans criticized her as a sellout for agreeing to do the show when “only three years ago she said she wanted nothing to do with.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community