How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Sheer, lacy tops and dresses to help you nail the look.

Staff Writer

Rihanna wearing a sheer dress at the Dior fashion show on March 1, during Paris Fashion Week 2022.
Edward Berthelot via Getty Images
Perhaps the only thing greater than Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement was seeing the musician-turned-mogul dawn a completely sheer mesh dress over her glowing baby bump during Paris fashion week. And while Rihanna undoubtedly lives in a fashion league of her own, mesh and fishnet tops and dresses are making their way to red carpets and house parties alike.

After years of sheltering indoors with in cozy tie-dye sweatsuits, it seems the clothing pendulum has swung back to sexy synthetics. Fishnet, mesh, chiffon, organza and lace are coming in hot, letting you show a little skin and embrace your own inner Rihanna.

Of course, if you aren’t a mega-rich celebrity going to Paris Fashion Week, you’re likely looking for clothes that are a little more wearable. To keep you on-trend but still rooted in reality, we’ve found a bunch of everyday pieces with fishnet, mesh and lace detailing. Unlike a completely sheer teddy, these are pieces you can easily style into the rest of your wardrobe that will still give you a little extra edge.

Peleton instructor Kendall Toole, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Gabriella Halikas rocking mesh and fishnet looks.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images, Robyn Beck via Getty Images, NBC via Getty Images , Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images
As restaurants and clubs open back up and your social calendar contains more than baking bread and cleaning the grout in your bathroom, you’re likely looking to spruce up your “going out” closet. These fishnet and mesh pieces will have you looking like an Instagram model, even if you’re just going to your sister-in-law’s birthday brunch. We grabbed a selection of different styles, prices and sizes to find a little fishnet action for everyone.

From bodysuits to dresses to workout tank tops, we’ve rounded up the cutest wearable fishnet and mesh tops and dresses.

1
Abercrombie & Fitch
A long-sleeved mesh button-up shirt
This comes in black and off-white in XXS-XL.
Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $45.
2
Rainbow
A plus-size mesh striped button-up
This comes in four colors and in sizes 1X-3X.
Get it from Rainbow for $16.99.
3
Urban Outfitters
A mesh slip dress
This comes in four colors and sizes XS-XL.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $69.
4
Shein
A mesh tiered smock dress
This comes in XS-L.
Get it from Shein for $13.
5
Target
A sheer long-sleeves tie-front top
This comes in three colors and sizes XS-4X.
Get it from Target $17.
6
Rainbow
A plus-size mesh duster
This comes in six colors and in sizes 1X-4X.
Get it from Rainbow for $8.99.
7
Target
A puff sleeve eyelet dress
This comes in black and green in sizes XS-3X.
Get it from Target for $34.99.
8
Amazon
A mock-neck puffy mesh sleeve dress
This comes in 14 colors in sizes XS-4XL.
Get it from Amazon starting at $24.99.
9
Eloquii
A sheer mesh bodycon dress
This comes in women's sizes 14-24.
Get it from Eloquii for $29.99.
10
Abercrombie & Fitch
A mesh and lace sweetheart bodysuit
This comes in XXS-XL.
Get it from Abercrombie and Fitch for $34.99.
11
Eloquii
A sheer polka dot dress with slip inlay
This comes in women's 14-28.
Get it from Eloquii for $129.99.
12
Amazon
A fishnet workout tank top
This comes in nine colors and in S-XXL.
Get it from Amazon for $13.98.
13
Free People
A flowy sheer mesh and lace detail top
This comes in three colors and in sizes XS-XL.
Get it from Free People for $78.
14
Urban Outfitters
A mesh mini dress
This comes in XS-XL.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $59.
15
Anthropologie
A sheer embroidered cover-up maxi dress
This comes in XS-XL.
Get it from Anthropologie for $190.
16
Anthropologie
A sheer lace top with a scalloped edge
This comes in four colors and in XXS-3XL.
Get it from Anthropologie for $70.
