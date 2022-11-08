Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part — And It’s A Total Throwback

Six months after welcoming her first baby, Rihanna is sharing her love for her postpartum body.

During her recent Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, the Grammy-winning artist was asked by a reporter from InStyle which of her body parts was her favorite.

A question that the same reporter had asked Rihanna a decade earlier, wanting to know “if the answer has changed.”

“Oh yeah, girl. It changed. I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby,” the Fenty Beauty mogul replied, referring to her first child, a 6-month-old baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. “Let’s be real.”

Offering up an answer, the 34-year-old replied: ”My booty. Now it’s my booty because I got one.”

When the reporter reminded the fashion icon that she gave the same answer 10 years earlier, in a full circle moment, she pretended to walk off in a huff before responding with a laugh, “How dare me! Well, the answer has not changed.”

In a conversation with People at the same event, Rihanna — who welcomed her son in May — got candid about how the show is “my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

Speaking on the show, she told the outlet that it’s the most “obnoxious” soiree yet.

“This one takes the cake,” she said. “This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Last month, the singer made her official return to music with her first solo single in six years titled “Lift Me Up” for the upcoming Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.