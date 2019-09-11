Rihanna Says, 'Gosh I Love Lizzo,' Wants To Collaborate With The Singer

Rihanna would love to collaborate with Lizzo ― cuz she loves her.

The music and fashion icon gushed over Lizzo at her Savage X Fenty show Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for New York Fashion Week.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight.

When asked about any potential future collaboration with the “Cuz I Love You” singer, Rihanna didn’t hesitate to share her excitement at the idea.

“I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, Lizzo is so badass and she’s everything that Savage stands for: A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape ― your attitude is what makes you savage.”

The feelings of admiration are clearly mutual.

👏🏿strapless 👏🏿bra👏🏿 by 👏🏿 @savagexfenty 👏🏿 Big up my girl @lizzo and @ELLEmagazine for the feature! Literally just saw this in the middle of prep for our show (September 20th on @PrimeVideo 🔌) made my day already! pic.twitter.com/kxaVw1vWaE — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 5, 2019

Lizzo told ET last month that she loves Rihanna and that she was hoping to hear new music from the “Anti” artist soon.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has also widely promoted Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which has been celebrated for bolstering diversity and body positivity.

Lizzo sported a strapless bra from the line as she graced one of Elle magazine’s covers for its October Women in Music issue.

Rihanna shouted out Lizzo for the feature on Twitter last week, writing that it made her day.