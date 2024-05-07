EntertainmentRihannared carpetMet Gala

The Villain Of This Year's Met Gala? The Flu.

And it robbed us of Rihanna.
To everyone’s surprise, Rihanna didn’t rule the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala.

The “Diamonds” singer ― who is always the most highly anticipated guest at the iconic fashion event ― previously teased that she’d be going for a “very simple” look at this year’s event.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year,” she told “Extra” last month, adding that she only had two options for dresses at the time.

“I think it’s gonna come down to what my makeup and my hair is going to do,” Rihanna said. “I want to play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

Unfortunately, the singer ended up having to skip the event entirely after reportedly coming down with the flu, sources told People magazine on Monday as the red carpet drew to a close.

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
We can only imagine what Rihanna would’ve worn, as the theme for this year’s gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code was “The Garden of Time,” based on a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard.

“Boiled down, the dress code, as well as the exhibition, is about fleeting beauty,” Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi wrote in an article about this year’s theme and how it would encourage guests to dress.

“The most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the ‘garden’ part of ‘The Garden of Time.’ Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough).”

