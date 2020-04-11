One-Woman COVID-19 Foe Rihanna Churns Out Millions For Fight

Superstar Rihanna has turned into a one-woman force against the ravages of COVID-19 with a string of eye-popping donations to battle the pandemic.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner said she’s trying to “save the world,” adding in a snide slap at Donald Trump: “Unlike y’all president.” Rihanna made the comment in a live Instagram post in which she did the “Futsal Shuffle” with Lil Uzi Vert on Friday.

She has reportedly purchased $700,000 worth of ventilators for her home nation of Barbados (and sent one to her dad, Ronald Fenty, who lives there and tested positive for coronavirus this week). Officials complained this week that some of the ventilators had been held up in the U.S. by federal officials.

Rihanna donated an additional $1 million for the COVID-19 response in New York City and Los Angeles.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked her last month for protective gear for health care workers. “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State,” he tweeted. “We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

She is also a co-sponsor with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of a $4.2 million fund to provide 10 weeks of housing, food and counseling for victims of domestic abuse during the coronavirus lockdown period.

In addition, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation has contributed $5 million to various organizations dealing with COVID-19 issues, from food banks to testing programs to health care training operations. The foundation is also paying for medical supplies.

“Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it FAST,” said a foundation statement. “The time to act is now.”