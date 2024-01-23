EntertainmentRihannaNatalie PortmanParis Fashion Week

Rihanna Hilariously Crowns Natalie Portman With A New Title At Paris Fashion Week

The singer and the actor gushed over each other in a sweet exchange in Paris.
Kimberley Richards
Rihanna and Natalie Portman’s exchange at Paris Fashion Week shows they clearly have a lot of love for each other.

The two stars were seen gushing over each other outside Dior’s couture show on Monday in a video posted on Instagram by photographer Stephane Feugere.

As seen in the clip, Portman can be heard trying to get the singer’s attention, saying: “Excuse me, can I interrupt you and [tell you that] I love you?”

Rihanna then jokingly imitated the actor before the two shared a hug. Portman reiterated that she loves the “Work” singer.

“I am a fucking fan,” Rihanna responded to the actor, who appeared stunned at the singer’s reaction.

Rihanna then crowned her as “one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever.”

“Excuse me? I’m gonna faint,” the “May December” actor said with a laugh.

Rihanna then gushed over Portman for having a certain “innocent look” in her projects, and Portman called Rihanna “such a queen.”

The two posed for photos together and continued exchanging compliments and sharing another hug.

Rihanna photographed at Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Portman recently starred as Elizabeth Berry in the 2023 film “May December.” The movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay on Tuesday — though many people argued on X (formerly Twitter) that Portman was snubbed for a Best Actress nom.

Speaking about her acting style and her role in the film, Portman told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that she’s never done method acting.

“I’ve gotten very into roles, but I think it’s honestly a luxury that women can’t afford,” she said.

The actor then reflected on her role portraying former first lady Jackie Kennedy in the 2016 film “Jackie.”

“I don’t think that children or partners would be very understanding of, you know, me making everyone call me ‘Jackie Kennedy’ all the time,” she said.

