Rihanna bestowed her fans with an early holiday treat on Friday when she teased the release date for her new album.

“2019,” the “Work” singer wrote in response to a fan’s Instagram question about when her new album would be dropping. She did not elaborate.

Advertisement

Rihanna’s last studio album “Anti” was released in 2016.

Screenshot/Instagram

Rihanna’s vocal producer Kuk Harrell revealed earlier this month that the singer’s new music is “amazing.”