Rihanna bestowed her fans with an early holiday treat on Friday when she teased the release date for her new album.
“2019,” the “Work” singer wrote in response to a fan’s Instagram question about when her new album would be dropping. She did not elaborate.
Advertisement
Rihanna’s last studio album “Anti” was released in 2016.
Rihanna’s vocal producer Kuk Harrell revealed earlier this month that the singer’s new music is “amazing.”
“It’s incredible,” he told fans during an Instagram Live segment. “And that’s all I’m going to say.”