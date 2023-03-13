What's Hot

EntertainmentThe OscarsRihanna

Rihanna's Daring Pregnancy Style Is Back In Oscars Red Carpet Look

The Fenty Beauty founder rocked a skintight black leather look with mesh cutouts.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

It’s official: Rihanna’s fierce maternity fashion is back for baby number two.

The superstar singer and beauty mogul showcased her pregnant body at Sunday night’s Oscars in a sleek black leather and mesh gown by Alaïa. She paired the dress with a topknot bun, red lip and soft glam makeup.

Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for her track “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The first-time Oscar nominee is also expected to perform the song during the ceremony.

The “Umbrella” singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May of last year. In the preceding months, the fashion icon delivered a cast of sexy, belly-baring looks, widely lauded as a refreshing rejection of societal expectations that women cover up during pregnancy. According to Vogue analysis at the time, Rihanna flipped the script and “ripped up the maternity-style playbook.”

Rihanna on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for her track “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
The singer showcased her pregnant body at Sunday night’s Oscars in a sleek black leather and mesh gown by Alaïa.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

“Lift Me Up” was Rihanna’s first new solo release in six years when it dropped last year, months before she graced fans with her first performance in nearly as long at the 2023 Super Bowl. Suspended on a floating stage, the star revealed her pregnancy before delivering a medley of 12 of her most iconic hits.

