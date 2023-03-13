Rihanna's Daring Pregnancy Style Is Back In Oscars Red Carpet Look

It’s official: Rihanna’s fierce maternity fashion is back for baby number two.

The superstar singer and beauty mogul showcased her pregnant body at Sunday night’s Oscars in a sleek black leather and mesh gown by Alaïa. She paired the dress with a topknot bun, red lip and soft glam makeup.

Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for her track “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The first-time Oscar nominee is also expected to perform the song during the ceremony.

The “Umbrella” singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May of last year. In the preceding months, the fashion icon delivered a cast of sexy, belly-baring looks, widely lauded as a refreshing rejection of societal expectations that women cover up during pregnancy. According to Vogue analysis at the time, Rihanna flipped the script and “ripped up the maternity-style playbook.”

Rihanna on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

