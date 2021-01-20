ENTERTAINMENT

Rihanna Turns A Simple Household Chore Into A Pro-Biden Political Statement

The pop singer celebrated Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration with a photo trashing his predecessor Donald Trump.

Rihanna managed to turn a simple household chore into a tribute to President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the pop singer celebrated Biden’s presidential inauguration with a photo of herself taking out the trash — and looking very glamorous doing it, we might add.

The post was captioned, “I’m just here to help” with the hashtag #wediditJoe.

Considering the singer has been very critical of former President Donald Trump, many people enjoyed her latest statement.

Still, there was one lingering question....

