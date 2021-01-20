Rihanna Turns A Simple Household Chore Into A Pro-Biden Political Statement

Rihanna managed to turn a simple household chore into a tribute to President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the pop singer celebrated Biden’s presidential inauguration with a photo of herself taking out the trash — and looking very glamorous doing it, we might add.

The post was captioned, “I’m just here to help” with the hashtag #wediditJoe.

Considering the singer has been very critical of former President Donald Trump, many people enjoyed her latest statement.

Everybody really and truly did their part. 🤍 #wediditJoe https://t.co/Fw4vngxqQn — Kim Sherrell (@kim) January 20, 2021

RIHANNA IS UNDEFEATED https://t.co/ixtQNT4owc — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) January 20, 2021

S A V A G E BY R I H A N N A https://t.co/LYmckOYA6Z — ✊🏾 Nick Guillory 🏳️‍🌈 (@nickguillory) January 20, 2021

Still, there was one lingering question....

what's in the bags pic.twitter.com/r7KOAMBw87 — teddy✌😐✌artist of the decade fan $0.39 stan (@bleachellaboy22) January 20, 2021