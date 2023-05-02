Rihanna Shares Why Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 Is 'So Different'

Rihanna understands very well how pregnancy experiences can vary.

The beauty mogul opened up about her current pregnancy, and how it differs from her pregnancy with her first child, during a red carpet interview at the Met Gala on Monday.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Just everything ... no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.”

“But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it,” she added. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy with baby No. 2 shortly after her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February. She welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May.

The couple’s baby boy, whose name has yet to be publicly disclosed, made his magazine debut in a family cover shoot for British Vogue’s March 2023 issue. The baby was featured on the cover with the Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. NDZ/Star Max via Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a fashionable — albeit fashionably late — appearance together on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday evening.

The couple walked the carpet after the event’s livestream had ended, but their appearances grabbed headlines nonetheless.

Rihanna closed out the red carpet in a stunning all-white custom Valentino ensemble.