Rihanna Isn’t ‘Ashamed’ Of Her Pregnant Body: It’s ‘Doing Incredible Things’

Rihanna may be anti maternity pants, but she is wholeheartedly embracing pregnancy fashion.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that,” the “Diamonds” singer told Vogue, which also boasts Rihanna in all her burgeoning motherhood glory on its May 2022 cover. “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna on the cover of Vogue’s May 2022 issue. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The style icon has been grabbing a whole lot of attention for her unapologetic ensembles since she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in January. One memorable look was the outfit she wore to The Dior Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 show at Paris Fashion Week in March, in which the Savage X Fenty creator wore a see-through overlay, cape, knee-high boots and a strappy G-string from her own lingerie line.

“Listen,” she deadpanned to Vogue about the outfit. “They were going to see my panties regardless. So they’d better be mine.”

Rihanna is seen outside The Dior Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

She also shared with Vogue that she refuses to wear maternity pants ― to the ire of her stylist, who she assumes “​​loses sleep over it because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour.”

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself: ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” she told the magazine. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Yet, the centerpiece of each of her body-bearing styles is always her belly — reminding the world that she is very much pregnant, and owning it.

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in March. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“As much as it’s happening, it’s also not happening,” she said of her mindset during pregnancy. “Sometimes I’ll walk past my reflection and be like, ‘Oh, shit!’”

And although Rihanna may be spending a lot of time planning out each perfect pregnancy look, she admits she hasn’t been picking up pieces for her unborn child.

“I haven’t bought anything yet,” she told Vogue. But she does have one thing saved for her baby-to-be: a mini bathrobe gifted to her from her hotel in Paris, which is an exact replica of the one she lounged around her room in.

“It is legit the tiniest, cutest robe I have ever seen in my whole life,” she said.