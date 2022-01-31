Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,“ he told GQ for the magazine’s June/July 2021 cover story. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He even shared his thoughts about starting a family with the singer one day.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” Rocky said, adding that he would be an “incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad” someday.

Rihanna has also been open throughout the years about her desire to become a mother one day, telling British Vogue last year that she hopes to have “kids — three or four of ’em” in the next decade.

Even though she was dating Rocky at the time, the Grammy-winner made it clear that she wanted kids regardless of whether she was in a relationship.

“Hell, yeah, [I’d have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she told the outlet. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The duo have been in each other’s orbit for a while now.