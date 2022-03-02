Rihanna’s Response To Someone Yelling ‘You’re Late’ On The Red Carpet Is Exquisite

If you attempt to publicly call out a pregnant woman, business mogul and global pop star for being late to an event, you’re probably going to get a cutting response. Especially if you’re stating the obvious to Rihanna.

A video of someone yelling “You’re late!” to the nine-time Grammy winner as she walked the red carpet at a Dior fashion show has gone viral for the “Work” singer’s blunt reply.

“No shit,” Rihanna coolly told the unseen female heckler.

Fans of the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty owner absolutely loved the moment:

The way she looked at her…I would have my therapist on speed dial pic.twitter.com/XVLLTm3Bj3 — Zest (@FriedBaddie) March 1, 2022

I once worked with her on the day drinking segment of Seth Meyers and she was 3 hours late. And we did not care because 1st off it’s Ri and B, we get paid by the hour, so more money for us. Besides she has a bunch of things going on at once. — Why are you being weird, TO ME?! (@iveebeevy) March 1, 2022

She’s like bitch did you not see that crowd outside waiting for me??? pic.twitter.com/FM97Mss3YV — naomi ❤️‍🔥 (@naomiRfenty) March 1, 2022

Lol that woman must be new around here — 🌻 (@BaddieClaire) March 1, 2022

1. I’d never tell Rihanna she’s late to anything.

2. I’d never tell a pregnant woman they’re late to anything.

3. I’d never tell pregnant Rihanna she’s late to anything. — Malcolm Friday (@cantforgofriday) March 1, 2022

my coworkers: “you’re late,”

me with my starbucks: “no shit.” pic.twitter.com/IJb0G8X6bE — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓀𝓎𓂀 𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕖 𝕆𝔽 𓂀 🇩🇴🇳🇮🏳️‍🌈 (@LaPrincesaShaky) March 1, 2022

Rihanna also made headlines for the outfit she wore to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The Savage X Fenty creator wore a lace overlay over black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots.

Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1 in Paris. Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Rihanna has worn equally — if not more — revealing outfits on the red carpet in the past. But when she chose to wear this ensemble while expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, it somehow, for some reason, really captured the media’s attention.

