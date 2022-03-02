Rihanna’s Response To Someone Yelling ‘You’re Late’ On The Red Carpet Is Exquisite

If you attempt to publicly call out a pregnant woman, business mogul and global pop star for being late to an event, you’re probably going to get a cutting response. Especially if you’re stating the obvious to Rihanna.
A video of someone yelling “You’re late!” to the nine-time Grammy winner as she walked the red carpet at a Dior fashion show has gone viral for the “Work” singer’s blunt reply.
“No shit,” Rihanna coolly told the unseen female heckler.
Fans of the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty owner absolutely loved the moment:
Rihanna also made headlines for the outfit she wore to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The Savage X Fenty creator wore a lace overlay over black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots.
Rihanna has worn equally — if not more — revealing outfits on the red carpet in the past. But when she chose to wear this ensemble while expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, it somehow, for some reason, really captured the media’s attention.
Still, if a pregnant woman wants to embrace her changing body while harboring a fully “no effs given” vibe, we say: Take a bow.