Pour It Up: New Rihanna Music Is Almost Certainly Coming On Friday

MPAA guidelines notwithstanding, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be rated R — and by that we obviously mean Rihanna.

In the six interminable years since the singer’s last album, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for new music, while, of course, she’s given them a revolutionizing beauty brand, lingerie, luxury fashion line and perfume instead.

But now that she has music on the brain again as the official headliner of the upcoming Super Bowl, she’s covering her bases by joining forces with another pop culture behemoth: Marvel’s hotly anticipated sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

After a week of rumors, the studio seemingly confirmed the collaboration with a post on social media Tuesday night alongside the eyes emoji.

In the clip, a single R from the movie’s title takes center stage alongside the date Oct. 28, 2022.

Rihanna then responded to the Instagram post with some cryptic emojis of her own, commenting simply: “🙅🏾‍♀️ ❤️.”

The new single would be Rihanna’s first solo effort in over six years following the release of her critically acclaimed eighth studio album “Anti” and the first full track since her feature on PartyNextDoor’s song “Believe It” back in 2020.

Buzz surrounding her return to music has been building ever since, but reached a fever pitch earlier this month when New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan teased that the Grammy winner was possibly recording the end-credits song for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I've been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like "All the Stars"? By snagging Rihanna's first big song in years. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 17, 2022

Marvel appears intent on recreating the magic from the first film’s soundtrack, which was overseen and curated by Kendrick Lamar, who contributed original songs alongside SZA, Travis Scott, Jorja Smith and more.

“All the Stars,” the soundtrack’s chart-topping lead single from Lamar and SZA, went on to garner multiple accolades, including Grammy and Academy Award nominations.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” returns to the fictional African kingdom as its citizens grapple with the loss of its king, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman), while facing a new threat from below the surface. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, who many assume will take up the Black Panther mantle, are all reprising their roles in the film.