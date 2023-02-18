Rihanna Shuts Down Critics Who Condemned Her For Calling Her Baby Boy 'Fine'

Rihanna recently shot down criticism she received online for calling her infant son “fine.”

On Wednesday, the singer shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram from her photoshoot for British Vogue’s March 2023 issue. She is featured on the magazine cover with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their 9-month-old son.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc!” Rihanna wrote in the caption of the post featuring her sweet baby. She added she had no idea she was also pregnant again during the shoot. The Grammy winner confirmed she was expecting her second child after last weekend’s stunning Super Bowl halftime show.

But some commenters were evidently uncomfortable with Rihanna referring to the little one as “fine.”

Rihanna performing during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“Riri [I know] you did not just say ‘fine,’” one Instagram user wrote, according to screenshots captured by BuzzFeed.

“AF [As Fuck],” Rihanna said in response, doubling down on her caption.

Another critic tried to correct the “Lift Me Up” singer in the comments section, writing, “Fine?! More like cute, adorable... he’s not a grown man.. lol.”

“You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him, and we good!” Rihanna responded BuzzFeed reported.

Rihanna shot down another Instagram user who wrote, “Who calls a baby fine??”

“His mother!!!” the singer reportedly responded.

Rihanna received some support over the issue from fans on social media. Her supporters slammed the Bajan singer’s critics, arguing that many Caribbean people often use the word “fine” in non-sexual ways.

“Americans, please rest in the name of Jesus. My God!! She’s Caribbean, in Africa, we also say, ‘see fine boy’ to babies,” one Twitter user wrote. “Stop over-sexualizing everything!!”

In her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna described her first couple of months as a mother as “legendary.” However, the singer and A$AP Rocky have yet to publicly reveal their son’s name.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said.“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…because it doesn’t matter.”