Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line Is Now On Amazon

Rihanna and Amazon have been hard at work work work work work.

The singer-actor-entrepreneur and founder of the Fenty Beauty empire introduced her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty in 2018. Her mission was to disrupt a space that historically lacked representation, and to celebrate confidence and inclusivity for all shapes and shades.

The brand’s everyday undergarments and sexy lingerie are now included in Amazon’s free two-day shipping for Prime members, a much better shipping deal than Savage x Fenty’s own policy (it starts at $5 for nonmembers).

But the news doesn’t stop there. Prime members will be able to watch the Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 fashion show via Amazon Video on Sept. 20. The show, which was filmed Tuesday, includes an all-star lineup of performances from artists like Halsey, Migos and DJ Khaled, as well as models, actors and dancers such as Laverne Cox, Normani and 21 Savage wearing the latest styles from the brand.

Ben Gabbe via Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during Savage X Fenty show on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year’s fall/winter show was hailed for being an immersive experience and celebration of diversity, as it featured not only top models like the Hadid sisters but also plus-size models, women of color and pregnant women in maternity lingerie.

This year’s Savage x Fenty show is also coming on the heels of Victoria’s Secret announcing it had canceled its famous annual fashion show after years of dwindling viewership and increased criticism of the brand’s lack of representation and inclusivity. (Who can forget when singer Halsey ― who, in a final act of shade, will be performing at this year’s Savage x Fenty show ― called out Edward Razek, Victoria’s Secret chief marketing officer at the time, for his LGBTQ-insensitive remarks after she performed at the show last year?)

Could the Savage x Fenty show be the new Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? We sure hope so. In the meantime, we’ll be shopping all the latest Savage x Fenty on Amazon.

Take a look below at our favorite Savage x Fenty styles on Amazon:

