What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Finds 'Especially Weird' Moment In Trump's Disastrous Speech

Fox News Weather Forecaster Beaten Up On New York City Subway Train

The Oscars Failed Women Once Again

I Was 'Straight,' Then 'Gay,' Then 'Bisexual.' Now I Know Who I Really Am.

George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect

Razzies Sink To New Low With 'Classless' Nomination, And People Are Hella Ticked

Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech

'Daily Show' Guest Host Wanda Sykes Sparks Joy With Marie Kondo Crack On Biden Docs

Julian Sands' Family Speaks Out As Search For Missing Actor Continues

Gavin Newsom Says 2nd Amendment 'Becoming A Suicide Pact' Amid String Of Mass Shootings

Pelosi Had Priests Attempt Exorcism Of Home After Attack On Husband: Daughter

At Least 7 Killed In Two Half Moon Bay Shootings

EntertainmentThe Oscarsacademy awards Rihanna

Rihanna Scores Her 1st Oscar Nomination With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song

“Lift Me Up" marked the latest solo effort from the iconic singer following the 2016 album "Anti."
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

From becoming a new mom to dropping an already iconic trailer for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna has racked up an impressive list of wins recently. And now, she has one more.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that her single “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, had earned a nomination for best original song, giving the singer her first Oscar nod.

“Lift Me Up” marked Rihanna’s first solo effort in over six years following the release of her eighth studio album, “Anti,” and her first track since featuring on PartyNextDoor’s song “Believe It” back in 2020.

The ballad, co-written with the singer Tems, previous Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and “Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, was created to honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who starred in the original 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In addition to the Rihanna track, other nominations for best original song include Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman”; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; and Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The moving tune also landed the seven-time Grammy winner a nomination for this year’s Golden Globes. Last month, the pop star celebrated the news on Twitter.

“God be showin out!” she tweeted, alongside emojis of a heart and praying hands.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 12. In the meantime, fans can catch Rihanna lighting up the stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Check out a complete list of this year’s Oscar nominees here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community