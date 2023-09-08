Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Second Baby Name Revealed: Report

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second son has been revealed.

The entertainers have reportedly named the boy Riot Rose Mayers, according to The Blast, which obtained a copy of the baby’s birth certificate.

The outlet reported that the “Diamonds” singer and her partner, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, welcomed their son on Aug. 1.

The couple also share another son whose name starts with “R”: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022. The little one was apparently named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The Fenty Beauty founder confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child following her headlining performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are pictured at the Met Gala in New York on May 1. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The singer, who became the first known pregnant person to lead a Super Bowl halftime show, had previously hinted that she was “thinking about bringing someone” to the performance, which most people assumed at the time was a surprise guest appearance by another artist.

Rihanna opened up about how her second pregnancy differed from her first during an interview at the Met Gala in May.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Just everything ... no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.”