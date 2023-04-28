Rihanna Set To Star In A New 'Smurfs' Movie

Rihanna is stepping back into the world of animation — and she’s hoping it will earn some “cool points” with her kids.

During a presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, the Grammy winner announced she’s teaming up with Paramount Pictures for an untitled “Smurfs” animated film. She’s slated to star as Smurfette.

In the Smurfs comic books and the ’80s cartoon show, Smurfette is the first female Smurf, who was originally created by the evil wizard Gargamel in an attempt to destroy the Smurfs.

“I get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester,” the famous mommy-to-be gushed onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day.”

Rihanna also fired off a joke that she aimed to get the role of Papa Smurf, but the part “didn’t work out” for her.

Rihanna joking on her #Smurfette role at CinemaCon today:



“I tried to get the Papa Smurf part, but it didn't work out.“ #SmurfsMovie Via Priscilla Ono. pic.twitter.com/uFd5ysnQwY — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) April 27, 2023

In February, the 34-year-old became the first pregnant woman to perform a Super Bowl Halftime show. During her set, Rihanna opened up her jacket to show off a slight baby bump, revealing she’s expecting baby No. 2.

The “Umbrella” singer and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby in May 2022, a son whose name hasn’t been announced.

Though plot details are scarce about the upcoming film, Twitter users have been unleashing their excitement over the iconic musician’s casting.

Rihanna’s gonna be in the new Smurf movie. I’m excited, I loved her in Home 😍 — ReRe (@CosplayerRere) April 27, 2023

No new album but we got Rihanna as Smurfette and new smurf music



WE WON pic.twitter.com/wMxzECyWf9 — Slimed Sexy Steve Carrell (@Jeesseessee) April 27, 2023

THE SMURF MOVIE coming Feb. 14, 2025. Pam Brady wrote the script. It will answer the question, "what is a Smurf, anyway?" RIHANNA to play Smurfette!



Paramount Animation pulling out all the stops today. pic.twitter.com/Y808X1LQ8r — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 27, 2023

Other users cracked jokes about the Oscar nominee starring in the film before releasing new music, which fans have been not-so patiently waiting for.

Rihanna being in a Smurf’s movie before giving us a new album is so her omg — Santiago Reyna (@SantiagoReyna22) April 27, 2023

What's this I hear about Rihanna going to be a Smurf???..This woman will give us anything and everything but an album,huh??..She hates us. pic.twitter.com/iwIEbqHXjU — Bunny🍒 (@Black_Bunnyyyy) April 27, 2023

Rihanna making a Smurf movie instead of an album makes me think of when you had an essay due tomorrow so you suddenly decide to clean out your closet — Mercedes Kilbourne (@MercedesKilb) April 27, 2023

Rihanna might not be dropping a studio album anytime soon, but she’s set to create and perform original music for the film. She’s also serving as a producer.

The Fenty Beauty founder is no stranger to lending her voice. She made her voice acting debut in 2015’s animated comedy film “Home.”

The upcoming “Smurf” flick marks the latest in the film franchise, which first kicked off with 2011’s “The Smurfs” starring Neil Patrick Harris, Sofia Vergara and Katy Perry (who originally played Smurfette.)

In 2013, the franchise released a sequel “The Smurfs 2,” followed by 2017’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village” (starring Demi Lovato as Smurfette).

Directed by Chris Miller (“21 Jump Street”), the untitled “Smurfs” movie is expected to expected to hit theaters Feb. 14, 2025.