Rihanna Went Day Drinking With Seth Meyers And It Got Very, Very Messy

Note to self, don’t go day drinking with Seth Meyers.
Rihanna became the latest famous face to learn this lesson in a comedy segment that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”
The duo downed drinks inspired by RiRi’s song titles (including a disgusting-looking rum concoction named “Under My Rumbrella”), played a game in which the pop star had to guess where she’d worn certain outfits and then delivered bartender-style advice to each other (which got a little X-rated).
Oh, and there was some questionable dancing.
Check out the clip above.
