Rihanna Speaks Out Against Trump's 'Devastating' Immigration Policies

Paras Griffin/VMN19 via Getty Images Rihanna appears on stage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Donald Trump may have recently liked a tweet praising Rihanna, but the feeling between the singer and the president certainly isn’t mutual.

The pop star, a proud immigrant who originally hails from Barbados, spoke out about the recently delayed attempts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport at least 2,000 families in major cities across the country.

After the Fenty designer presented Mary J. Blige with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday night, she encouraged everyone to “be as loud as you can” when it comes to protecting immigrant rights.

“I think in any situation where something as devastating as what’s happening in America right now with the immigrants you have to be as loud as you can and you have to raise as much awareness,” Rihanna told The Root during a backstage interview.

“As a nation, put all your heads together and put your voices together and be as loud as possible because that’s the only way politicians in the government actually listen when they feel like their country is as concerned as the matter is concerning,” she continued.

"Put your voices together and be as loud as possible."



With the threat of nationwide deportation raids looming, @rihanna says we need to stand in solidarity and speak up for our immigrant brothers and sisters in the US. pic.twitter.com/WaTWzpXaFj — The Root (@TheRoot) June 24, 2019

On Saturday, the day before the raids were expected to begin, Trump announced a two-week delay amid calls from Democrats urging him not to go through with the mass deportations.

The president, however, threatened to continue with the raids unless Congress can sort out a deal on immigration and problems at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rihanna, who’s long been outspoken against Trump, addressed him directly in an Instagram post on Sunday by way of a special T-shirt from her upcoming Fenty collection printed with the word “Immigrant.”

“hey 👋🏿 @realdonaldtrump,” she captioned a photo of a group of friends holding the shirt at a launch party for her clothing line.

At the event, the Grammy winner said she was “prideful” about the word immigrant and reminded everybody that being a Rihanna fan means standing up for immigrants.

“Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant. I think people forget that a lot of times,” she told The Cut about the sartorial statement. “I think they see Rihanna the brand. But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt.”