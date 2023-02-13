USA Today Sports via Reuters

By now, odds are high that you’ve at least gotten a glimpse of Rihanna’s absolutely glorious Super Bowl halftime performance. Not only was it the most spectacular pregnancy reveal of all time, but it was also a genuinely fun show, giving fans a much-needed sampling of her iconic musical repertoire. Beauty lovers likely took note of her makeup. It was glamorous, soft and modern with a hint of that famous Rihanna edge — and couldn’t have been more perfect.

Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono was inspired to give Rihanna the ultimate red lip by that sleek and oh-so-cool crimson stage. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty,” Ono said in a press release. “And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

If you’re already coveting this stunning look, then you’re in luck. It couldn’t be easier to recreate with a few Fenty Beauty essentials. (You should also make sure to take advantage of Sephora’s same-day shipping promo — valid today and tomorrow only — if you’re interested in recreating this look before Valentine’s Day.) Ahead, find the three products you need to get that effortlessly chic red lip and soft matte skin.

