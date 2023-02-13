ShoppingBeautySuper BowlMakeup

Get Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Look With These 3 Products

You may have glimpsed Rihanna touching up her makeup mid-performance. Here are the Fenty Beauty products she used.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

By now, odds are high that you’ve at least gotten a glimpse of Rihanna’s absolutely glorious Super Bowl halftime performance. Not only was it the most spectacular pregnancy reveal of all time, but it was also a genuinely fun show, giving fans a much-needed sampling of her iconic musical repertoire. Beauty lovers likely took note of her makeup. It was glamorous, soft and modern with a hint of that famous Rihanna edge — and couldn’t have been more perfect.

Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono was inspired to give Rihanna the ultimate red lip by that sleek and oh-so-cool crimson stage. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty,” Ono said in a press release. “And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

If you’re already coveting this stunning look, then you’re in luck. It couldn’t be easier to recreate with a few Fenty Beauty essentials. (You should also make sure to take advantage of Sephora’s same-day shipping promo — valid today and tomorrow only — if you’re interested in recreating this look before Valentine’s Day.) Ahead, find the three products you need to get that effortlessly chic red lip and soft matte skin.

1
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon velvet liquid lipstick
It's not easy to find a liquid lipstick that is as hydrating as it is long-lasting. Rihanna proved that her velvety formula, the newest addition to Fenty Beauty's lip lineup, is both. Her lips looked moisturized, plump and smooth, and that color did not budge. It has a plush, comfortable texture and is available in five colors — Rihanna wore the shade called MVP.
$29 at Sephora$29 at Fenty Beauty
2
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r soft matte longwear liquid foundation
Thin layers of this soft matte foundation helped give Rihanna that ethereal, soft glow — minus the shine. It makes skin look velvety smooth and even. It's a full-coverage foundation that is long-lasting and is formulated to fight heat, sweat and shine. It's available in 56 shades.
$39 at Sephora$39 at Fenty Beauty
3
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte instant setting + blotting powder
You probably got a glimpse of Rihanna cheekily blotting her face during her performance. But it wasn't just brilliant product placement on her part. Ono used this soft, long-lasting and velvety powder to set RiRi's makeup and keep her complexion looking smooth, soft and radiant. It's the perfect blurring powder, absorbing shine and rendering pores practically visually nonexistent.
$34 at Sephora$34 at Fenty Beauty
