Rihanna's Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal Left Her Dancers In Shock, Too

Luhnyae Campbell and Laila Hayes, some of the 280 dancers who joined the “Work” singer in Arizona, told Entertainment Tonight that they – and other dancers – didn’t spot Rihanna’s baby bump while prepping for the big game.

“I never saw a bump, not even the day of. I had to rewatch the performance on YouTube to realize,” Campbell said.

“We were all confused watching it during the real thing when she went up there and was showing her stomach,” Hayes said.

“She wore the same outfit for one of the dress rehearsals but it was zippered up.”

Campbell, in a TikTok video, shared that RiRi wore “big fur coats” or Fenty sweatsuits during rehearsals.

“I was surprised, too,” she said.

@luhnyae Replying to @koochiepotpie tried to answer most of the main questions with this one! And did we get paid? YESSS AHH

Campbell and Hayes rehearsed for two weeks, according to Entertainment Tonight, and Rihanna – although separated from a larger group of dancers – joined the group of dancers for rehearsals in the week prior to the Super Bowl.

Hayes told the outlet that the singer wore the sweatsuits “without causing any suspicion” due to the cold weather.

The dancers’ revelation comes days after a representative for Rihanna confirmed that she performed pregnant during the halftime show.

“It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” she said of her halftime show announcement last year.