Mark Ganzon via Getty Images When the NFL asks you to do the halftime show ...

Leave it to Rihanna to steal the show from the Super Bowl while flying high in first class completely unbothered.

The singer, who reportedly declined performing in the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick, purposely skipped the big game on Sunday, but that didn’t stop a fellow passenger on her plane from trying to tune in.

Instagramming from a jet to an unknown but presumably fabulous destination, the Fenty Beauty mogul filmed herself deadpanning to the camera, as people behind her attempted to watch the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams and Maroon 5 do whatever that was.

“How can we watch super bowl on the flight? Me:” she wrote alongside the video.

Rihanna on the ✈️ on super bowl Day pic.twitter.com/Kaq9tas9qp — R.R.F Navy (@RihannaNavy532) February 4, 2019

She later labeled the passenger in question a couple of rows behind her a “weirdo” with a sticker in a subsequent Instagram Story.

And in case her stance on the matter wasn’t clear, she then posted a portrait of Kaepernick kneeling, by artist Nikkolas Smith, with the caption “For those of you who thought I was watchin super bowl... we beefin.”

On game day, Rihanna posted this Nikkolas Smith portrait of Colin Kaepernick, who has faced major pushback from NFL owners over his protests during the national anthem.

Rihanna was one among many celebrities over Super Bowl weekend expressing their allegiance to the football player, who has faced major pushback from NFL owners and the Trump administration for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

While the “Anti” singer has yet to confirm she was approached for the halftime show, rapper Cardi B revealed she turned down the opportunity in solidarity with Kaepernick and the way he “stood up” for minorities.

“My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something,” Cardi told The Associated Press. “You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

This post has been updated with information about the artist featured in Rihanna’s Instagram Story.