Rihanna Trademarks 'Fenty Skin,' Sparking Talk Of Skin Care Line

Rihanna has filed an application with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register “Fenty Skin,” suggesting she’ll launch a line of skin care products.

The pop star, who already sells cosmetics under the Fenty Beauty brand, said in the March 25 trademark filing that Fenty Skin would include “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.”

While exciting, the application doesn’t mean Fenty Skin products will hit stores any time soon. The trademark application still needs to be reviewed by an examiner, which means the ETA on this sure-to-make-you-glow-like-RiRi line is TBD.

Fenty Beauty products range from foundations to liquid eyeliners and lipgloss. Rihanna also sells lingerie under the Savage X label. It’s unclear what Fenty Skin products would look like.

What we do know, however, is how excited people are on social media for more celebrity-sponsored stuff to buy:

I gotta save my coins for nicki tour+fendi clothing line, Beyoncé teaming with adidas, Rihanna cooking something up and hopefully it’s the that skincare line.. yup my money gone 😩 pic.twitter.com/YkmnpFxE0J — Gem💜♊️ (@revengxxge) April 5, 2019

If Rihanna drops a skincare line, I'm going broke. — pink with luv (@producerseok) April 6, 2019

Rihanna is starting a skin care line 😩😩 I’m soooo here for that — Brittany iman (@BrittanyIman) April 7, 2019

If Rihanna really does come out with a Fenty Skincare line, I am going to lose my damn mind and my coins — Auntie. (@iAmShawnieee) April 10, 2019

this is why i never bother @rihanna for music. i need more makeup. skincare. anything. take all my bread. 🙏🏻 — 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚. (@selititas) April 11, 2019

You heard it here first. If Rihanna launches a skinCARE line. I don’t care what it costs. It will be official skincare routine. If it don’t work at first, oh well. My skin will learn to adjust 😂 — Cousin Lucky 🤠 (@ImFinallyAmber) April 11, 2019