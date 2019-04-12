Rihanna Trademarks 'Fenty Skin,' Sparking Talk Of Skin Care Line

Rihanna has filed an application with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register “Fenty Skin,” suggesting she’ll launch a line of skin care products.
The pop star, who already sells cosmetics under the Fenty Beauty brand, said in the March 25 trademark filing that Fenty Skin would include “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.”
While exciting, the application doesn’t mean Fenty Skin products will hit stores any time soon. The trademark application still needs to be reviewed by an examiner, which means the ETA on this sure-to-make-you-glow-like-RiRi line is TBD.
Fenty Beauty products range from foundations to liquid eyeliners and lipgloss. Rihanna also sells lingerie under the Savage X label. It’s unclear what Fenty Skin products would look like.
What we do know, however, is how excited people are on social media for more celebrity-sponsored stuff to buy:
