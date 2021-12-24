Rihanna’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin needs work, work, work work, work, work. (See it below.)

The museum this month dressed the likeness of the singer in a Christmas outfit, but it wasn’t the seasonal attire that got every’s attention. It was the statue’s poor resemblance to the nine-time Grammy winner.

“Rihanna Wax Figure Apparently Made By Someone Who’s Never Seen Rihanna,” blared one headline.

The fan response on Twitter also declared the exhibit to be in a hopeless place.

“That wax figure of Rihanna is a hate crime,” one person tweeted.

Barbados last month officially declared the “Diamonds” singer to be a national hero. But to many her wax stand-in, unveiled in 2011, rates a zero.

The good Madame's Rihanna wax figure looks like a white person with a nose that got sunburned but is on the road to recovery. — Bob B. (Vaxxed to the Max) (@NoThebaine) December 23, 2021

I lookmore like Rihanna than her wax figure does. https://t.co/CY4wb2Sujn — Britt Z (@Britt_Z) December 23, 2021

that wax figure of rihanna is a hate crime. — b. (@_BeeEv) December 18, 2021

That horrible wax figure of Rihanna really made headlines here, they should fire whoever did that..😭😭 — CuŃte$$ 💎 (@rihtrospect) December 22, 2021